NCCK Churches hold memorial for protest victims

More than 40 people were killed during anti-budget protests in June/July 2024.

Published

Kenya’s National Conference of Churches (NCCK) and Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK) member churches nationwide will hold memorial services to honor the lives lost during recent protests where young Kenyans were killed by police.

At the national level, an Interdenominational Prayer and Memorial Service is scheduled at All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi, starting at 2 PM.

Rev. Canon Chris Kamau, NCCK Secretary-General, urges Kenyans to commemorate Saba Saba by honoring departed heroes and freedom fighters.
“Join us for a special prayer service at 2:30 PM at All Saints’ Cathedral, in partnership with NCCK and EAK, as we stand in solidarity with the protest victims,” reads an online flyer.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, 41 people have been killed during anti-government protests sparked by proposed tax hikes last month.

Ahead of anticipated demonstrations led largely by Gen-Z activists against President William Ruto’s government, the updated death toll was released.
In parallel, Gen-Z activists plan a memorial concert named ‘Occupy Uhuru Park,’ marking the Saba Saba day anniversary from the 1990s, pivotal in Kenya’s journey to multipartism.

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

