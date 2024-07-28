Connect with us

National Police Service Applauds Kenyan Officers' Progress in Haiti Peace Mission

NAIROBI, Kenya July 28 – The National Police Service has expressed confidence in the success of Kenyan police officers leading the peace mission in Haiti, as they work to restore order and security in the Caribbean nation.

Following a meeting with Edgard Leblanc Fils, Head of Haiti’s Presidential Transition Council, Multinational Security Support Force (MSS) Commander Godfrey Otunge reported that the multi-national team, consisting of Kenyan officers and the Haitian National Police (HNP), has successfully recaptured the Autorité Portuaire Nationale (APN) port from gangs.

The team has also dismantled roadblockades set up by gangs along the main road to the troubled town of Ganthier.

Otunge highlighted the crucial support received from the international community.

“The National Police Service officers in Haiti reaffirm their commitment to work closely with the HNP and the people of Haiti to restore law and order,” he said.

Leblanc, among several high-profile dignitaries, has visited the MSS Headquarters in Port-au-Prince. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield also visited the MSS team on July 19.

Currently, 400 Kenyan police officers are deployed to Haiti, with plans to send an additional 600 officers.

The peace mission comes in response to escalating violence in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse three years ago.

