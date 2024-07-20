Connect with us

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya/FILE

Natembeya roots for the scrapping of ‘globally uncompetetitive’ CBC

Natembeya alleged a hidden agenda to undermine the education sector, ensuring that Kenyans remain illiterate for the benefit of a few selfish leaders

KITALE, Kenya, Ju 20 — Trans-Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya has called for the abolition of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), citing concerns over its impact on the future prospects of Kenyan children.

Speaking on Friday at the commissioning of a twin Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) classroom at MEZA Primary School, Natembeya criticized the government’s handling of the education sector.

Natembeya highlighted the severe shortage of teachers, noting that some Junior Secondary School (JSS) classes have over 100 students managed by only two teachers, who are expected to cover 14 subjects.

“There might be a hidden agenda to undermine the education sector, ensuring that Kenyans remain illiterate for the benefit of a few selfish leaders,” he suggested.

The governor also raised concerns about the CBC grading system, which he believes will disadvantage many Kenyans seeking further education abroad.

“The current grading system under CBC will make it difficult for our children to compete internationally,” Natembeya said.

In addition to his critique of the CBC, Natembeya urged schools not to deny education to students, especially in day schools, due to unpaid lunch fees. “I don’t want to see children being sent home because they have not paid for lunch. That we will not allow. Parents should take charge and have their own plan,” he emphasized.

Natembeya pointed out that the issue of lunch fees has denied many students the opportunity to continue their education, stating that it is not part of government policy.

“The lunch being provided in schools does not offer the required nutrition, and forcing students to pay for it should not be tolerated,” he added.

The governor called on residents to ensure their children attend school, emphasizing that education is the only weapon to fight poverty, which he said has crippled the area. “We need to take our children to school. It’s sad that we are constructing classes, yet we have few pupils,” he lamented.

Natembeya also highlighted the lack of infrastructure and teachers as major obstacles to learning. He warned that if the government does not address the issues with CBC, he would mobilize parents to keep their children out of school.

“We are not ready to take our students to school to sleep. The government should move with speed and address the issue because Kenya’s future is at stake,” he asserted.

The governor criticized politicians who send their children to international schools, leaving ordinary Kenyans to suffer. “Most politicians have taken their children to international schools, leaving Kenyans to suffer in their own country,” he added.

