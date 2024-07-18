Connect with us

Journalists Nicodemus Kioko and Nakuru County Police Commander, Samuel Ndanyi at the Nakuru Central Police Station

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru Police boss assures cop who shot journalist will be arrested

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 18 – Nakuru County Police Commander, Samuel Ndanyi has promised that the officer who shot and injured a journalist will be arrested and charged.

He said the matter was referred to Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) for investigation.

Addressing Journalists at the Nakuru Central Police Station, Ndanyi said that he initially thought that the police would had the matter but later transferred it to IPOA to avoid conflict of Interest.

Kameme Radio/TV reporter, Catherine Wanjeri Kariuki was shot by a police officer as she covered the antigovernment protests on Tuesday.

She suffered three gunshot in what her colleagues described as blatant police attack on media.

They wondered why the officer aimed at a journalist who was clearly identifiable as she wore a press jacket and a media tag.

Wanjeri is admitted at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital Annex where she had a surgery to remove three rubber bullets lodged in her thigh.

Today, Ndanyi assured journalist of police protection and cooperation during the protests.

“I am greatly sorry for what transpired yesterday, the matter will be quickly to find the circumstances leading to the shooting,” he said.

Nakuru Journalists’ Association chairperson, Joseph Openda demanded respect from the police during protests as they were non-partisan.

“There should be clear guidelines and training for police on how to engage journalists,” he said.

Openda said the police service should implement zero-tolerance to any aggression against journalists

