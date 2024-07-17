Nakuru journalists protest over shooting of their colleague

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 16 – Nakuru Journalists have taken to the streets to peacefully protest the shooting incident against their colleague while covering antigovernment protests.

Armed with placards, whistles and vuvuzelas, the chanting journalists walked through Kenyatta Avenue and gathered outside Nakuru Central Police Station.

They had earlier stopped at the spot where Kameme TV’s Catherine Kariuki was shot and injured by rogue police officers.

Wanjeri was covering the antigovernment protests within Nakuru City Central Business District when she was shot three times in the thigh.

She was admitted at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital Annex and underwent surgery to remove the three rubber bullets that were lodged in her left thigh.

Today, journalists wanted audience with Nakuru County Police boss, Samuel Ndanyi to get an explanation why his officers shot at an identifiable journalist.

Wanjeri had a media jacket, a press card and held a branded microphone.

They were still outside the police station by the time of going to press.

