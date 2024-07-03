Nakhumicha says 294 casualties from protests treated free of charge

0 SHARES Share Tweet



NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha says 294 casualties from the protests were treated at Referral Hospitals free of charge even as she questioned public efforts to raise funds.

In a statement on her X account, the health CS indicated that 235 have been treated for various degrees of injuries and discharged and non has been asked for payment.

She further pointed out that 58 are still admitted with 1 in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 3 are waiting to go to theatre.

“My attention has been drawn to efforts by some individuals to raise funds from the public to pay hospital bills for persons injured during the demonstrations,” she stated.

Human Rights activist Hanifa Adan has sought to cater for the funeral expenses of the families of those who perished during the anti-Finance Bill protests.

The aid was also extended to the families of Rex Kanyike and Evans Kiratu, who tragically lost their lives during the Thursday Occupy Parliament protests.

The two are part of dozens of others killed by police in the wake of the anti-finance bill protest that rocked several parts of the country.

The activists led by Hanifa, Kimuzi, and Osama Otero had mobilized youths in a funds drive dubbed ‘Care for The Injured’ on several social spaces among them X and TikTok.

As of Friday, the fundraiser had surpassed their Sh10 million target to reach a staggering Sh25,104,245 on the M-CHANGA, a digital funds dive platform.

”Hello guys. Remember Rex and Evan’s? The first victims of this cruel regime. We have sent one million each to their families, that’s their mum. The remaining will be sent to the family of Ian, who was shot three times on the back and won’t be able to walk again,” she posted on X.

