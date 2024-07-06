Connect with us

Images of the scene showed an ambulance responding to what appeared as a medical evacuation

Nairobi Expressway cleared following self-involving trailer truck crash

NPS reported that the incident led to a serious injury but did not divulge further details.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 — Nairobi Expressway has been cleared after a city-bound trailer truck overturned near Panari early Saturday morning.

The National Police Service (NPS) said that the incident resulted in a temporary closure. The closure occasioned heavy traffic for the better part of the morning.

Some motorists who use the busy Expressway were forced to divert to alternative routes before a crane was deployed to clear the scene.

NPS reported that the incident led to a serious injury but did not divulge further details.

Images of the scene showed an ambulance responding to what appeared as a medical evacuation.

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs.

