Mwangaza calls out Nyakang’o over foreign travel expenses error

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5- Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has urged Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o to correct an error in her report indicating that Meru County spent close to Sh1 billion on foreign travels, while the actual spend was Sh42 million in the County Assembly and Sh910,000 in the Executive.

According to Mwangaza, the report in the first sentence had the accurate figures with a difference that should be Sh910, 000 and not the Sh903 million as indicated.

“I am shocked and dismayed by the fact that a Government Agency (COB) can give a false report at a time when our Country is in need of factual information to avoid civil unrest,” she said.

Mwangaza emphasized that she has never spent any public coin on foreign trip.

She highlighted that out of the Sh43.75 million, the county assembly spent the most adding up to Sh42.84 million.

“And in fact, the schedule attached on the report is indicative that the travels were undertaken by the County Assembly,” she said.

“I therefore call upon Controller of Budget to rectify the Error in their Report,” she added.

