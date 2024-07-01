Mutula Kilonzo withdraws Makueni County Finance Bill 2024 after concerns raised

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo junior has withdrawn the entire County Finance Bill 2024 following concerns by residents.

The county residents had cried foul over the proposed tax hikes contained in the bill.

According to Kilonzo, the move was occasioned by intelligence reports that residents were planning demonstrations against the planned tax hike.

It comes a week after President William Ruto withdrew the Finance Bill 2024 following protests opposing it.

The withdrawal followed intense pressure from residents who complained about the tax plan.

