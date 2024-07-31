Connect with us

Murang'a Law Courts/FILE

County News

Murang’a court convicts farmhand in 2017 murder of employer

Ezekiel Saitabu Nakola was found guilty of killing Wangari on March 20, 2017, at Karega Sub-Location, Kigumo Location, within Kigumo Sub-County in Murang’a County.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – The High Court in Murang’a has convicted a farmhand for the 2017 murder of his employer, Grace Wangari Mwangi.

Ezekiel Saitabu Nakola was found guilty of killing Wangari on March 20, 2017, at Karega Sub-Location, Kigumo Location, within Kigumo Sub-County in Murang’a County.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Nakola strangled Mwangi and subsequently buried her behind the cowshed, where a cow carcass had been buried a few days prior.

Justice Kanyi Kimondo concluded that the prosecution, represented by Ann Penny Gakumu and Caroline Muriu, had established Nakola’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt through testimony from twelve witnesses.

“The court heard that the accused had been employed by Grace Wangari Mwangi, mother to Bishop Muiru, as her farmhand, a position he held for 10 years,” ODPP said.

Following the murder, Nakola continued to steal from Mwangi’s MPESA account in an attempt to cover up his crime.

The court determined that while there were no eyewitnesses or admissible confessions, the circumstantial evidence presented created a comprehensive chain of guilt.

The case will be mentioned again on September 19, 2024, for sentencing.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

