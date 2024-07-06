Mudavadi in Zanzibar for EAC ministerial meeting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is in Zanzibar for the East African Community Ministerial meeting.

The Office of the PCS said the EAC meeting will be held in Kiwengwa.

Mudavadi who is accompanied by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo was received by the Minister of State in the Office of the President Ali Suleiman Ameir and the Kenyan High Commissioner to Tanzania, Ambassador Isaac Njenga at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport, Zanzibar.

Mudavadi who doubles up as the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary said that the Ministerial meeting aims to deepen regional cooperation and reaffirm our shared commitments.

“The agenda will focus on productive dialogues regarding trade, security, regional integration, and strategies to enhance economic growth and stability within the region,” Mudavadi’s office said Saturday.

The East African Community member States include Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, The Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Somalia.

About The Author