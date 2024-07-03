Mudavadi guarantees foreign envoys of country’s security despite protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The government has assured foreign nations of its commitment to maintaining national security amidst the escalating protests.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi indicated that comprehensive measures are in place to safeguard the country’s security and stability during these violent demonstrations.

In a message to all Heads of Diplomatic Missions in Nairobi, Mudavadi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns raised by the protesting youth.

“It is heartbreaking to note that several young people lost their lives during the public unrest, I can affirm this administration’s stand and assurance that any other death above zero is unacceptable and highly regrettable,” he said.

Mudavadi’s statement comes as the youth continue their protests, which were initially sparked by the passage of the Finance Bill 2024.

“Kenya like other developing states, finds itself on the horns of a dilemma compelled to choose between servicing the debts or its people,” he noted.

President William Ruto has since withdrawn the bill and called for dialogue.

