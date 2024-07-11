Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Top stories

Mudavadi acknowledges government failures amid GenZ protests

He noted that the youth-led revolt has exposed the insensitive nature of government officials to the prevailing challenging economic times.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 11 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has admitted that some government officials have given the youth ample reasons to protest across the country.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Kenya School of Government, Mudavadi said that young people have rightfully called out the government for its excesses, highlighting the need to streamline governance moving forward.

“They have called us out with a particularly strong message to the government that they are not feeling us. In some instances, we gave them the ammunition to fight us by showing them our opulence, corruption, and wrongful use of public resources,” Mudavadi said.

He noted that the youth-led revolt has exposed the insensitive nature of government officials to the prevailing challenging economic times.

“They want to see a more inclusive government that is sensitive to the emerging issues affecting them and the majority of Kenyans,” he added.

Mudavadi’s remarks come amidst a youth-led clamour for change under the banner of Gen Z, who have vowed to continue holding the government accountable. Some groups have even called for the resignation of President William Ruto.

The youth have sustained their demand for better management of the country’s affairs, which began as a rejection of the contentious Finance Bill 2024. The protests eventually led President Ruto to decline to sign the bill into law. The demonstrations, which saw tens of thousands of youths take to the streets, resulted in clashes with police forces, leading to tragic outcomes.

More than 40 protesters were killed and over 300 others were injured in the worst police brutality seen in the country, sparking widespread condemnation both locally and internationally.

In response to the unrest, President Ruto announced a six-day multi-sectoral convention set to kick off on Monday. The forum aims to bring together religious institutions, civil society, professional organizations, political parties, and other stakeholders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The initiative however, faces a significant challenge as the youth have rejected the proposed dialogue, demanding more immediate and tangible actions from the government.

The Gen Z activists argue that previous dialogues have not yielded concrete results and insist on a more direct approach to address their grievances and implement necessary reforms.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Nigerian Gen Z Plans Protests for Better Governance Inspired by Kenyan Youth Movement

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 11 – Nigerian Gen Z youths are organizing protests next month to demand better governance from the ruling administration. Inspired by...

2 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto assures permanent jobs for Junior Secondary School teachers by Year-End

The Treasury had proposed an array of budget cuts, including a Sh3.4 billion reduction from the State Department for Basic Education, which was earmarked...

22 hours ago

Top stories

CSs ordered to retain only one Advisor amid Ruto’s austerity measures

To address the tensions sparked by street protests from Gen Z, President Ruto outlined several reforms he intends to implement following the backlash against...

22 hours ago

Top stories

Raila rules out handshake with President Ruto amid Gen-Z backlash

He said that he had been briefed by lawmakers, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, that the youths were opposed to his plan for a...

23 hours ago

Top stories

Sifuna defends Raila’s role in upcoming Multi-Sectoral Dialogue with Ruto

The new unity has touched off fury among the youth online who described a group photo of the leaders after the ceremony as "Kenya's...

23 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Ruto warns unnamed foreign powers sponsoring chaos to destabilize his govt

#CapitalFmKenya About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is...

24 hours ago

Top stories

Kioni dismisses proposal for 6-Day multi-sectoral national dialogue

Kioni was conspicuously absent when President William Ruto, flanked by Azimio leader Raila Odinga, announced the six-day multi-sectoral convention, which will kick off on...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gen Z will run us out of town if we are not careful: Kalonzo

The climax of the GenZ protests saw demonstrators breach Parliament, leading to the shooting, killing, and injuring of several protesters by police.

2 days ago
Advertisement