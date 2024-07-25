MPs to conduct approval hearings for CS nominees next week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The National Assembly is slated to commence approval hearing of President William Ruto’s 20 Cabinet nominees next week.

According to the notice issued by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Kithure Kindiki, Debra Barasa, Alice Wahome and Soipan Tuya who have been nominated for the Interior, Health, Lands and Defence cabinet portfolios will kick off the process on Thursday at the Parliament Buildings.

President William Ruto forwarded the names of the second batch of Cabinet Secretaries nominees to the National Assembly to pave way for their vetting in a swift turn of events

The nominations come after weeks of street protests by the GenZ youths who demanded an overhaul of the government citing rampant corruption and mismanagement of resources.

About The Author