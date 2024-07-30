Connect with us

Kenya's National Assembly.

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Probe Procurement of Digital Health Superhighway System

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 31 – Members of Parliament (MPs) are scrutinizing the procurement process for the Digital Health Superhighway system, an initiative designed to automate Kenya’s entire healthcare ecosystem under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program.

Legislators voiced concerns over the lack of transparency surrounding the procurement process, particularly regarding the system’s actual cost, despite the procurement being in advanced stages.

During a session with the National Assembly Committee on Health, Principal Secretary for Health Harry Kimutai was directed to provide tender documents, as MPs found his responses unsatisfactory.

“The ministry has commenced procurement of the Digital Health Superhighway, designed to automate the entire healthcare ecosystem, and we are now almost at an advanced stage,” Kimutai stated.

MPs sought clarity on whether the tender was advertised, who won the tender, and the total cost involved. Kitutu Masaba MP Anthony Kibagendi emphasized the need for transparency, especially concerning the system’s details, including registration, healthcare empanelment, drug logistics, and claims management.

“The system you’re talking about is shrouded in secrecy. How are you doing the registration of members? What is the cost of the system, and where are the advertisements for this?” Kibagendi questioned.

The committee also noted that, as of July 30, the centralized digital platform had registered 464,263 members. MPs expressed concerns about the transition process to the Social Health Authority (SHA), which currently lacks a comprehensive organizational structure.

SHA Chairperson Timothy Olweny informed MPs that the authority operates without a human resource structure, apart from the board, Chief Executive Officer, director, and finance officer. “Currently, all operations of the health scheme across the country are under SHA, but all structures are run by the defunct NHIF,” Olweny said.

PS Kimutai explained that the Ministry of Health is awaiting approval of Human Resource instruments from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) and the State Corporation Advisory Committee before recruiting SHA staff. He noted that NHIF staff would be prioritized for recruitment if suitably qualified.

“All employee and employer contributions are up to date. For staff transitioning to the Social Health Authority, it is expected that they will carry their benefits, and those opting for voluntary retirement will have their pensions managed under the Retirement Benefit Act,” Kimutai added.

MPs also raised concerns about the capacity to transition within the set timelines, suggesting the need for an extension to ensure a smooth transition.

“We intended to implement the laws as promised, but we faced challenges, the biggest being a High Court ruling in July. We are ready to roll out these tariffs, with the procurement system nearing completion,” PS Kimutai said.

The High Court recently nullified the Social Health Insurance Act 2023, the Primary Healthcare Act 2023, and the Digital Health Act 2023, which had replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), citing insufficient public participation. A three-judge bench, comprising Justices Alfred Mabeya, Robert Limo, and Fredrick Mugambi, suspended the acts and gave Parliament 120 days to amend them.

The Ministry of Health has appealed the ruling to ensure the SHA transition continues.

