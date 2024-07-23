MPs Demand Action on Juja MP Koimburi Over Bribery Claims in Finance Bill Vote

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23 – Juja legislator George Koimburi has sparked outrage among his colleagues after claiming that MPs received Sh2 million in bribes to vote in favour of the Finance Bill 2024.

The accusations have led to calls for his punishment, despite his apology whose authenticity remains unclear after he allegedly flagged it as fake on social media.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said he had received Koimburi’s apology letter, but Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah said it was not genuine because he had disowned it on his social media pages.

In the letter, the Juja MP expressed regret for his statements and sought forgiveness from the House leadership and fellow members.

“I would like to tender my apology to the House leadership and my colleague members of Parliament. I understand we are living in very dynamic and sensitive times, and my utterances in the past may have caused some problems in the country,” the letter read.

Speaker Wetangula directed Koimburi to defend himself before the House next Tuesday, while MPs pushed for him to be summoned before the Powers and Privileges Committee and fined for his actions.

“I have allowed Hon. Koimburi to avail himself on Tuesday to explain his actions with regard to the complaint raised by the affected members and the context of his apology letter. Thereafter, I shall guide the House on any subsequent actions to be taken in the matter,” Speaker Wetangula directed.

Koimburi claimed that MPs were offered Sh2 million to pass the Finance Bill 2024 and alleged that lawmakers were carrying the money in sacks. He made these statements last Sunday at the AIPCA Ndururumo Church in Juja constituency, where he also claimed to have refused the bribe and voted against the bill.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan insisted that justice can only be served if the matter is considered before the Powers and Privileges Committee. “As much as that apology, on the face of it as a human being, I might be tempted to accept. But Mr. Speaker, because this thing is all over, I want to beseech you to refer this issue to the Powers and Privileges Committee so that that document is properly subjected to justice,” Keynan said.

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi called for stringent action against Koimburi, stating that his apology letter was insufficient compared to the damage done to the dignity of MPs. “We don’t want Koimburi to come and give an explanation. We heard what he said. For these members to redeem their image and dignity, Koimburi must be punished. For this house to continue, Koimburi must be punished. Those members who voted no must tell us whether they were paid; we voted yes of our own volition,” Wamumbi stated.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris emphasized that the withdrawal of Koimburi’s statement was not enough and called for his punishment. “Out there in the public, everybody thinks that Parliament has been under state capture. And when you have an MP that goes out there and says that he was paid Sh2 million to vote YES and he declined, it means Parliamentarians are not able to make decisions on their own,” she said.

