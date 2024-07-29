Connect with us

MPs Appointments Committee to vet Cabinet nominees from Thursday to Sunday

Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki will be the first among the 20 nominees who will defend their suitability for the offices they have been nominated to.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – National Assembly Appointments Committee chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula will commence vetting President William Ruto’s Cabinet nominees from Thursday to Sunday, this week.

A schedule released by Parliament shows the vetting will take four days with at least five nominees being vetted every day.

Interior nominee Kithure Kindiki will be the first off the blocks, appearing before the team on Thursday.

Kindiki will face a test on how he has dealt with security challenges within the docket which include banditry and terrorism before he was fired.

Health nominee Debra Mlongo Barasa will follow at 10 am, while Lands and Urban Housing nominee Alice Wahome will appear at noon.

Education nominee Julius Migos Ogamba will be vetted at 3 pm and Defense’s Roselinda Soipan Tuya at 5 pm.

Tuya will face an acid test to elaborate her suitability for the defence docket where she was appointed in a suprise turn of event.

On Friday, August 2, 2024, a new entrant to Cabinet, Agriculture nominee Andrew Mwihia Karanja, will be vetted at 8 am, followed by Environment nominee Aden Duale at 10 am.

Duale, who served as Defense CS before he was fired will face questionson his delivery in the docket.

Water and Irrigation nominee Eric Muriithi Muuga will be vetted at noon on the same day.

Roads and Transport nominee Davis Chirchir who previously served at the Energy docket will be appearing at 3 pm.

Information, Communication and the Digital Economy nominee Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u will be vetted at 5 pm.

On Saturday, August 3, Nominated MP John Mbadi, will be vetted as a new entrant in Ruto’s cabinet which he has vehemently opposed.

The Treasury nominee will appear at 8 am, followed by Investments, Trade & Industry nominee Salim Mvurya Mgala at 10 am.

Tourism and Wildlife nominee Rebecca Miano will be vetted at 12 and will be expected to defend his delivery at Trade and Investment docket where she previously served.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, nominated to the Energy and Petroleum docket, will be vetted at 3 pm, followed by Kipchumba Murkomen, the nominee for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy & Sports docket, at 5 pm.

Murkomen is expected to face questions on his wealth portfolio following his show of opulence that stirred elicit reactions from Kenyans.

Also during his tenure the Transport docket was marred with inefficiencies which might haunt him during the vetting which include mismanagement at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

On Sunday, August 4, Mining and Blue Economy nominee Hassan Ali Joho will start off the vetting process at 8 am, followed by Labour and Social Protection nominee Alfred Mutua at 10 am.

Wycliffe Oparanya, the Cooperatives CS nominee, will come in at noon.

Oparanya will face questions in allegations of graft during his two term tenure as Kakamega Governor which led to the anti-corruption agency, last year, raided his house in investigating alleged embezzlement of Sh1.3 billion.

