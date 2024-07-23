MP John Paul Mwirigi’s Open Letter To President Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mr President, as an elected leader under the Kenya Kwanza Government, I feel a profound obligation to work for the betterment of the people of Kenya. Recent events have prompted me to address the nation on the ongoing demonstrations and their implications.

In the past few weeks, we have witnessed a series of protests initially against the Finance Bill, urging President William Ruto to refuse to sign it in its entirety. In response to these protests, the President listened to the people’s voices and sent a memorandum to the National Assembly to withdraw the entire Bill.

But the demonstrations have persisted as demands followed other demands, including the dissolution of the Cabinet. Once again, the President complied with the demands. Despite these actions, the demonstrations continue, now calling for the resignation of the President.

It has become clear to me that neither the Finance Bill nor the Cabinet was the issue. The root cause lies deeper: There are individuals with a thirst for power organizing and manipulating these protests for their selfish benefit.

They have exploited innocent young Kenyans, turning them into tools for their nefarious agenda. Many of the young people are unaware of the real motive behind these demonstrations.

Upon careful observation, I have noticed that a significant number of those mobilizing for these protests on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) do not even live in Kenya. Their primary goal is to see President William Ruto fail despite his efforts to streamline the economy and set Kenya on a path to prosperity.

President Ruto has made significant strides in stabilizing the economy. This financial year was set to be a turning point, a year of substantial progress. These detractors are threatened by the President’s success and are determined to see him falter. They do not wish to see Kenya flourish under his leadership.

The shadowy figures are indifferent to the challenges facing our young people, including unemployment, and are threatened by the job creation policies and programs that President Ruto has introduced.

They are opposed to hardworking Kenyans benefiting from government policies, particularly in sectors such as health, agriculture, water, mining, and devolution.

Mr. President, Kenya has many enemies who do not wish our country well. This is your moment to reclaim Kenya from these evil people and set it on a trajectory to prosperity.

Do not succumb to further demands. Some have mistaken your kindness for weakness. They believe they can dictate how you should lead. Kenya needs a strong leader who will not be swayed by those with ulterior motives.

As a leader elected in the party you lead, I stand firmly behind you, Mr. President, until we deliver the promises we made to Kenyans during the 2022 election campaigns.

As legislators, we are prepared to vet and appoint the new Cabinet Secretaries you have nominated to facilitate the effective delivery of our commitments to the people.

It is crucial for all leaders to unite and act decisively. We must give President Ruto the time and space to lead. He is a performer, and the 20 months he has been in office have proven this. Many doubted our government’s ability to manage debt, yet we have proven them wrong by meeting our obligations and strengthening our currency.

The real cowards are those who refuse to give our President the chance to deliver on his promises. By 2027, Kenyans will judge us based on our performance. However, demanding the President’s resignation is neither possible nor justified.

We have witnessed his dedication and capability. It is time to rally behind him for the sake of our nation’s future.

Thank you.

Hon John Paul Mwirigi

MP, Igembe South Constituency

