More Bodies Retrieved from Kware Dumpsite in Mukuru Kwa Njenga Amid Rising Fears

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14 – Five more bodies have been retrieved from the Kware dumpsite in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, all tied in sacks similar to those found previously. The number of bodies is feared to rise as the search continues.

A crowd gathered at the scene to witness the developments, amid growing tensions. Detectives from the Homicide Unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters oversaw the exercise, urging for patience as they work to unravel the truth behind the gruesome discovery.

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths and the dumping of the bodies at the site, which was formerly a quarry and is now being used as a dumpsite.

The search has been slow, with teams relying on locals lowered by ropes to retrieve the bodies. One boat was also brought to the scene to assist in the search and recovery mission.

The mystery of the mutilated bodies found at Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi continued to deepen as more sacks containing bodies were still being retrieved on the second day. The DCI officials, homicide team, and Recce squad are on-site to lead the retrieval of the bodies.

The recovery of the bodies has now increased to more than 10 since the first discovery on Friday. Human rights groups expect the number to rise further. DCI boss Mohamed Amin confirmed that homicide detectives were analyzing samples from the scene to positively identify the bodies.

“Preliminary investigations suggest a similar mode of killing for the deceased. The bodies have been transferred to the City Mortuary, where they await post-mortem examinations,” Amin said on Friday.

Witnesses revealed that the bodies had a similar degree of decomposition, estimated to be between one to two weeks. This will be confirmed through post-mortem examinations at the City Mortuary.

On Friday, nine bodies were retrieved from the dumpsite, wrapped in sacks and dumped. Police indicated that some bodies were fresh while others were decomposed, with eight of the bodies being women.

Witnesses and police noted that some bodies had burns, suggesting they were killed elsewhere and dumped at the site near Kware Police Station. The discovery was made by local youths around midday on Friday, July 12.

Police arrived at the scene as the bodies were being retrieved by the youth, assisting in moving them to the mortuary for identification and autopsy. The investigation is ongoing, and it remains unclear who is behind the murders.

Fears persist that the number of bodies will increase due to the expansive nature of the site, which continued to emit a strong odor even after the initial bodies were removed.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei stated that they are investigating the deaths, which appear to be murders. The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover the truth behind these tragic events.

