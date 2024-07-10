Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ministry of Health to post 552 medical interns immediately, Nakhumicha says

Nakhumicha stated that the medics will be posted using the 2024/2025 financial year budget.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The Ministry of Health says it will post 552 medical interns immediately following the picketing that has been taking place outside its headquarters.

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha stated that the medics will be posted using the 2024/2025 financial year budget.

She indicated that the rest of the interns will be posted as and when more funds become available.

“The Ministry recognizes the loss in time and highly recommends the interns across the cadres to report to their internship centres as communicated earlier pending the resolution of the package,” she highlighted.

Nakhumicha emphasized the importance of internships in preparing healthcare professionals for their careers and acknowledged the challenges faced by young doctors who have experienced psychological trauma and financial hardship due to the delays.

She said that the Ministry is committed to finding practical solutions to resolve the situation.

The CS noted that Following 56 days of industrial unrest, the government and the union signed a Return-to-Work Formula agreement which marked a significant step towards addressing the challenges.

“The court case notwithstanding, the parties agreed to continue pursuing a consensus position within 60 days that ended on July 7, as a means of unlocking the stalemate out of court,” the CS said.

“So far numerous meetings have been held with good progress made towards achieving consensus. Of note is that both parties agree on the need for the interns to be posted without further delay. The latest of these meetings which ran through the weekend explored various options.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nakhumicha also noted that MoH has been working to manage the increasing backlog of graduates awaiting internship placements, highlighting that the demand for internships has outpaced the available financial resources, leading to recurrent industrial action within the health sector over the past decade.

“As of today, the total number of interns awaiting posting across the cadres is 3,760 for a total budget of Sh4.8 billion. Due to budget ceiling, the Ministry received an allocation of Sh3.7 billion in the Financial Year 2024/2025 for internship,” she said.

Since January 2023, the CS attested that MoH has successfully posted 4,156 interns across various healthcare cadres, including doctors, pharmacists, dentists, and nurses.

Further, she claimed that the total cost of this posting is estimated at KES 4.2 billion, with all interns expected to complete their internships by June 2024.

The CS said that she acknowledged the constitutional right to demonstrate and respects the interns who have been camped at Afya House, urging individuals not to use the demonstrations as an opportunity to paint an image of inaction or incompetence against the ministry.

She reassured that discussions are ongoing between the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Ministry will continue to work towards resolving the impasse and ensuring that the careers of young doctors are back on track.

“Following the gazettement of the presidential taskforce to address long-standing issues on human resources for health, the Ministry is optimistic that the Taskforce will come up with recommendations on how to deal with the internship issue permanently,” she remarked.

About The Author

FEDDY MWENDE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Prison warden arrested while protesting outside Parliament

He was arrested while carrying a placard written “We want justice, not your condolences,” while dressed in blood-stained white dustcoat.

15 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has no budget to pay blood money for Munyakho: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says there is no budget provision from the government to pay the Sh150 million...

30 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States since 2002, Mudavadi says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says at least 316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States since 2002. Appearing...

42 mins ago

IMMIGRATION CHAOS

(VIDEO) 316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States from 2002 – Mudavadi

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Moody’s Downplays Kenya’s Credit Rating After Gov’t Drops Tax Bill

NAIROBI, July 9 (Xinhua) — Global rating agency Moody’s has cut Kenya’s sovereign credit ratings, citing “diminished capacity to maintain revenue-based fiscal consolidation that...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

5 people confirmed dead in Migori gold mine shaft collapse

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Five people have been confirmed dead in a gold mine in Rongo, Migori County. The five were part of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to suspend gazette notice on Health Sector human resource audit taskforce

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The High Court has declined to suspend the gazette notice that formed the taskforce on Human Resources audit in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Bonjour France! Psyched Up Shujaa In Miramas For Pre-Olympics Boot Camp Ahead Of Paris Games

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 hours ago
Advertisement