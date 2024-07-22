Ministry of Health Declares Sodium Cyanide Spill Site in Kiambu Safe, Urges Caution Over Missing Containers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22 – The Ministry of Health has declared the Sodium Cyanide spillage site in the Kambembe area in Rironi, Kiambu County safe for normal use.

This follows an incident on Sunday when a truck transporting sodium cyanide overturned, spilling the chemical in the area.

Police said some of the chemicals were stolen by locals and a search was underway.

Healtj Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni announced on Monday that the site has been cleared in collaboration with relevant ministries and the Kiambu County Government.

“The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with relevant ministries and the County Government of Kiambu, has successfully responded to the sodium cyanide spill in Kambembe Area, Rironi, Kiambu County. The site has been cleared and is now safe for normal use and operations,” the statement read.

However, the ministry noted that several containers with the hazardous chemical are still missing, and it is possible that some residents might have them in their possession.

The public was urged not to handle the containers or any spilled material without protective gear. Individuals who may have come into contact with the chemicals are advised to seek medical help immediately at the nearest hospital.

“We remind the public that sodium cyanide is extremely toxic, and even small amounts of ingestion or inhalation can be fatal. In case of contact, affected individuals should immediately flush their skin or eyes with running water for at least 30 minutes and contact the Public Health Emergency Operation Center at 0729471414 or 080072136 (toll-free), and the National Disaster Operation Centre at 0800721571 for assistance,” the ministry stated.

A temporary station has been set up near the incident site to provide assessment, counselling, and assistance to those who may have difficulty accessing medical facilities.

“Individuals in possession of the missing chemicals are requested to surrender them to the personnel at the temporary station or call the emergency numbers provided for information on how to return them to the authorities,” the ministry added.

The Ministry of Health reiterated its commitment to working with all relevant stakeholders, including the local community, to ensure public safety and mitigate risks associated with hazardous chemicals.

