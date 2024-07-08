Connect with us

Medical interns demand immediate posting as they occupy Afya House

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8 – Hundreds of medical, dental, and pharmacy interns have taken a stand against the Ministry of Health (MoH) refusing to back down until their demands are met.

Gathering at the MoH headquarters on Monday, the interns have expressed frustration over years of waiting for their official postings after completion of studies.

Blasio Bukens a medical intern, reading a joint statement stated that the delay in their posting was not only hindering their professional development but also causing significant psychological distress, with many reporting struggles with depression.

“The psychological suffering we endure is immense, many of us are battling depression and suicidal ideation due to this injustice,” Bukens said.

The interns highlighted the rigorous training they underwent over six years in medical school to acquire essential skills and knowledge.

They stressed their right to be posted within 30 days of completing their studies, as outlined by Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU).

“We have come to occupy MoH to declare we are tired. We are tired for being taken for granted. Our future cannot be held hostage,” they remarked.

The interns issued a clear ultimatum to the Ministry of Health, demanding immediate posting for all interns stating that it should not be done in batches.

They warned that they would occupy the Ministry of Health headquarters until their grievances were addressed.

They called on fellow Kenyans to support their cause, citing their past solidarity during the Finance Bill Protests and emphasizing the essential role they play in the healthcare system.

“Fellow Kenyans, medical interns do real work. Our labour generates income for the system, and that is why we are saying no to impunity! Punda amechoka! We stood with you during the Finance Bill Protests, and now it is your time to stand with us,” they attested.

Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

