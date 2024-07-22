Maybets unveils diverse betting options for gaming enthusiasts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenya’s fast growing betting firm, Maybets, has unveiled diverse betting options that allow gamers to enjoy high winnings.

The betting firm prides itself as the premier betting platform in Kenya, offering a user-friendly experience accessible across all devices.

“Whether you’re using a smartphone, tablet, or computer, Maybets ensures that your betting experience is seamless and data-efficient,” the firm said in a press release.

Maybets provides an extensive range of gaming options to cater to all preferences.

From sports betting to virtual games, crash games, and jackpots, there’s something for every betting enthusiast.

The platform also features a comprehensive casino section, ensuring a complete gambling experience.

“One of the standout features of Maybets is its competitive odds, which are frequently boosted to enhance your potential winnings. Each match offers over 150 markets to bet on, providing ample opportunities to find the perfect wager,” the firm stated.

The gaming company offers multiple convenient methods for betters on its platforms that is available online on Google Play Store, iOS App Store, or directly from the Maybets App page.

Customers can also register by sending the word “WIN” to 29098.

“We offer a variety of bonuses to maximize your betting potential. These include Ksh30 Freebet available for all new customers, Multibet Refund that has up to 300% refund on customers’ losses, and Daily Deposit Bonus that allow betters to receive a bonus on their first deposit every day,” Maybets added.

There is also Raukia Bonus that allow gamers to win up to 10,000 daily with bonuses available from 5 am to 12 noon, Aviator Rains, Loyalty Points, App Bonus, Sharebet Promo, and Event-Based Promos.

Under event-based promos, customers can participate in promotions like Gotha Euros na Maybets, EPL promo, and Angukia Punch ya Labour Day.

“Maybets is committed to giving back to the community through the Maybets Imekam Thru CSR initiative. This includes donating sports uniforms and equipment, providing beds to maternities, drilling wells in arid areas, and conducting road safety campaigns with boda boda riders.

“Experience the best in betting with Maybets. Download the app today and take advantage of the incredible bonuses and promotions. Happy betting,” the firm added.

