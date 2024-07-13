Maraga heads EAC Election Observer Mission to Rwanda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — Kenya’s Former Chief Justice David Maraga has been appointed to lead the East Africa Community (EAC) Election Observation Mission to Rwanda.

The EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva announced Maraga’s appointment on Friday. Maraga will lead 55 observers across the country to monitor the conduct of the elections.

Rwanda will hold its election for President and fifty-three deputies in the Lower House of Parliament on Monday, July 15. Voters will elect another twenty-sen deputies on Tuesday, July 16.

The Maraga-led team will monitor the election preparation process, polling and the declaration of winners.

“The EAC underscores that election observation helps to improve electoral processes in the Partner States. It is against this backdrop that, the Treaty for the establishment of the EAC mandates us to deploy Election Observation Mission in all our eight (8) Partner States,” Nduva said.

She said the team will monitor the adhearance to established laws.

“Rwanda has its own procedures for elections. For us, it’s just to monitor how the elections are conducted in line with the existing laws of the land. More importantly, we offer a shoulder as a partner state,” she said.

Maraga confirmed the team’s arrival in Rwanda promising a preliminary report on Wednesday, July 17.

He said that a peaceful and successful General Election would be a success for the entire East African Community.

“It will also be assessing adherence to the democratic principles of the EAC as enshrined in the Treaty; and offering objective recommendations for continuous improvement for the conduct of such elections,” Maraga said.

President Kagame is predicted to win a fourth term in office over two opposition candidates Frank Habineza and Philippe Mpayimana cleared to contest against him.

The two approved candidates ran against Kagame in 2017.

