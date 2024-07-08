Man accused of disclosing personal data without authority wants media barred from case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – A man who is accused of disclosing Personal data to a third party has asked the court to bar the media from covering the proceedings.

During the mention of the case at the Milimani Law Courts, his lawyer Duncan Okatch stated that he was subjected to humiliation.

The Magistrate, however, directed the accused to file a formal application on the same with the ruling set for July 29.

According to the charge sheet Hatim Mohamed Tahir is alleged to have without authority disclosed personal data to Lynn Nganga a lawyer who is handling a civil case.

The alleged data belonged to Rose Friedman and a minor

The court is also expected to set hearing dates for the matter.

He is out on a Sh300,000 cash bail.

Section 72(b) and Section 73 of Kenya’s Data Protection Act (2018) outlines crucial guidelines on data protection, emphasizing the rights of data subjects and the responsibilities of data controllers and processors.

About The Author