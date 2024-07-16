Mama Lucy Hospital records milestone with no pregnancy-related deaths in 4 months

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 — Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Nairobi County has reported zero maternal deaths in the last four months, marking a milestone in service delivery.

Dr Martin Wafula, the facility’s CEO attributed the achievement to the modernization of the hospital under Governor Johnson Sakaja’s administration.

“We have been able to take care of mothers in a better way due to the modern equipment at the facility,” Wafula stated.

Wafula further emphasized that all pregnant mothers who are due for delivery are now registered in the ward, minimizing time spent outside the ward for registration.

“Many used to give birth while just being registered, and to avoid this, under the guidance of Governor Sakaja, we implemented this new registration method,” Wafula explained.

The hospital board has also established a committee focused on quality assurance of service delivery, tasked with addressing issues affecting patients.

Additionally, Health County Executive Committee Member Suzanne Silantoi confirmed that the hospital has retrained medical staff for six months to enhance customer care.

She also noted that the hospital has been well-equipped, and malfunctioning machines have been repaired.

Governor Sakaja’s administration restructured the management of the city’s Level 5 hospitals in a bid to enhance efficiency.

The changes include updating the board membership and creating the position of CEO above the medical superintendent, with the superintendent now deputizing the CEO.

Previously, Medical Superintendents solely managed Level V hospitals.

