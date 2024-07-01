Connect with us

Makadara Law Courts, Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Makadara Law Courts reopen amid heavy security after Magistrate Kivuti’s shooting

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The Madaraka Law Courts in Nairobi reopened Monday with heavy security measures in place after closure following the fatal shooting of Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti.

Chief Justice Martha Koome directed the Judiciary Police Unit to enforce strict search protocols, which will bar unauthorized persons access court premises while armed with firearms.

According the security and safety measures, persons are not allowed to access court premises while armed, with the exception of officers properly accredited to provide security at specified court stations, shall be denied entry.

Kivuti was shot after rejecting the bond request for the police officer’s wife

Following the shooting, the Chief Justice on Thursday evening announced the closure of Makadara Law Courts for security reinforcement.

