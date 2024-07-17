Connect with us

Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho

Kenya

Macharia Gaitho demands action against police for mistaken identity arrest

Macharia Gaitho, represented by lawyer Danstan Omari, alleges the arrest is a state tactic to intimidate journalists.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho has demanded accountability for police officers who mishandled him during his dramatic arrest, which police later clarified was a case of mistaken identity.

Gaitho was arrested on Wednesday while with his son.

Despite seeking refuge at Karen Police Station after realizing he was being trailed, police officers apprehended and roughed him up.

Shortly after, police apologized, citing mistaken identity, but Gaitho’s lawyer, Dunstan Omari, described the apology as too little, too late.

Omari revealed plans to petition the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the National Police Service (NPS) to investigate and potentially suspend the police officers involved in the “illegal” arrest.

“It is quite a dark day today,” Omari said.

Omari stressed that the law clearly outlines procedures for arrests, criticizing the officers for using excessive force during Gaitho’s arrest, resulting in bruised hands.

“This is not an isolated event that anybody can say was a case of mistaken identity. For the officers to trail Gaiho, serious data has been analyzed, profiling has been done, risks have been assessed, timing has been agreed and how to execute the matter,’ he said.

