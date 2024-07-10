Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK calls for Chebochok’s resignation as Tea factory Director

She further criticised the IEBC for clearing him to run for the post.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is calling for the resignation of John Chebochok as the director of the Toror Tea Factory due to his questionable background.

In a statement, the organisation’s president Faith Odhiambo indicated that this follows the sex scandal expose.

She further criticised the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for clearing him to run for the post.

“We are taken aback by the incurably deficient justification provided by the IEBC CEO, claiming that the presentation of all relevant documents, including a police clearance certificate was enough to validate Chebochok’s candidacy,” she stated.

“The IEBC is mandated by the constitution to perform their duties, including the clearance of candidates in accordance with the constitution, the approach taken by the IEBC that permitted the clearance of Chebochok is therefore constitutionally untenable.”

Odhiambo further stated that the election of Chebochok undermined efforts to combat sexual and gender-based violence within the tea sector.

“It sends a concerning message that individuals with allegations of sexual misconduct can still attain positions of power, thereby potentially perpetuating a culture of impunity and fear among women workers,” she noted.

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), the managing agency of Toror Tea Factory, distanced itself from the election, saying it played no role in the process.

LSK urged KTDA to implement robust policies and mechanisms to ensure the safety and protection of all workers from sexual harassment and exploitation, as well as be transparent about the steps taken to address these concerns and hold accountable anyone who fail to uphold ethical standards.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The documentary titled ‘Sex for Work: The True Cost of Our Tea’ exposed Chebochok’s egregious sexual exploitations in the tea industry, with footages and survivor testimonies leading to his termination from James Finlays Limited and subsequent barring from their properties.

“We urge all the relevant authorities to take swift and decisive actions to rectify this situation and prevent future occurrences;” said Odhiambo.

About The Author

Hyrance Mwita

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh165bn in pending bills owed to contractors slowing development, CS Murkomen says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says Sh165 billion in pending bills owed to road contractors is slowing...

15 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

(VIDEO) Govt says it has no budget provision to settle Sh150m blood money for Kenyan facing execution in Saudi Arabia

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

50 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ministry of Health to post 552 medical interns immediately, Nakhumicha says

Nakhumicha stated that the medics will be posted using the 2024/2025 financial year budget.

54 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Prison warden arrested while protesting outside Parliament

He was arrested while carrying a placard written “We want justice, not your condolences,” while dressed in blood-stained white dustcoat.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has no budget to pay blood money for Munyakho: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says there is no budget provision from the government to pay the Sh150 million...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States since 2002, Mudavadi says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says at least 316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States since 2002. Appearing...

2 hours ago

IMMIGRATION CHAOS

(VIDEO) 316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States from 2002 – Mudavadi

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Moody’s Downplays Kenya’s Credit Rating After Gov’t Drops Tax Bill

NAIROBI, July 9 (Xinhua) — Global rating agency Moody’s has cut Kenya’s sovereign credit ratings, citing “diminished capacity to maintain revenue-based fiscal consolidation that...

2 hours ago
Advertisement