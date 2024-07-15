Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kware killings prime suspect Collins Khalisia arrested in Kayole, Nairobi

DCI boss Amin: We are dealing with a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya , Jul 15 – The Prime Suspect in the Kware killing Collins Khalisia has been arrested in Kayole, Nairobi.

According to police, Khalisia who is described as a serial killer was arrested about 3.00am outside a club where he had gone to watch the Euro Cup finals.

According to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Amin Mohamed, “On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have lured, killed and disposed 42 female bodies at the dumping site all murdered between 2022 and as recent as last day July 11, 2024.”

“Upon arrest, we proceeded to his house where we recovered crucial exhibits. We recovered 24 Airtel sim card holders with no sim cards, 8 phones, a laptop, a machete, 12 nylon sacks used to dump the bodies, one pair of industrial gloves, one pink female handbag, two pink female panties and four huge clear tapes,” he stated.

Amin stated that the first victim was the wife of the suspect who he strangled after which he dumped her body.

“We are dealing with a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life. We have narrowed down our theories; this is indeed a serial killer,” Amin said.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Rwandans living in Kenya cast presidential, parliamentary votes

The elections in the Rwandan diaspora were held a day before those in the capital Kigali, where voters will on Monday choose who will...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNEC to Conduct Pilot Study ahead of grade 9 assesment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has announced plans to conduct a pilot study for 2024 Grade 8 and...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM ready to engage diverse perspectives in talks for peace after cabinet purge

The party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna asserted that it was time to bring the county together through dialogue.

3 days ago

Kenya

Two Kenyans seek Parliament dissolution over Gender Rule

Parliament has previously struggled to pass the necessary legislation to achieve gender balance.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Justice Majanja to be cremated on Wednesday in line with his wishes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – High Court judge the late Justice David Majanja is set to be cremated on Wednesday next week in line...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints Arandu as Commissioner of Prisons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – President William Ruto has appointed Patrick Mwiti Arandu as the Commissioner of Prisons. Arandu replaces Brigadier (rtd) John Warioba...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bodies wrapped in sacks retrieved near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – Bodies concealed in sacks have been found at Kware dumpsite near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi. Human rights...

3 days ago

Kenya

JKUAT students protest peer’s mysterious death post-govt protests

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is investigating Omondi's death to determine if police were involved.

3 days ago