Kware killings prime suspect Collins Khalisia arrested in Kayole, Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya , Jul 15 – The Prime Suspect in the Kware killing Collins Khalisia has been arrested in Kayole, Nairobi.

According to police, Khalisia who is described as a serial killer was arrested about 3.00am outside a club where he had gone to watch the Euro Cup finals.

According to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Amin Mohamed, “On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have lured, killed and disposed 42 female bodies at the dumping site all murdered between 2022 and as recent as last day July 11, 2024.”

“Upon arrest, we proceeded to his house where we recovered crucial exhibits. We recovered 24 Airtel sim card holders with no sim cards, 8 phones, a laptop, a machete, 12 nylon sacks used to dump the bodies, one pair of industrial gloves, one pink female handbag, two pink female panties and four huge clear tapes,” he stated.

Amin stated that the first victim was the wife of the suspect who he strangled after which he dumped her body.

“We are dealing with a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life. We have narrowed down our theories; this is indeed a serial killer,” Amin said.

