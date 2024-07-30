Connect with us

The Magistrate ordered Omogo to surrender his passports to the court and refrain from interfering with any witnesses involved in the case

KRA official charged for extorting Sh5mn to slash Sh25mn tax bill

Omogo pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyoki.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 — A Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employee was on Tuesday arraigned at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on four charges of receiving a bribe, in violation of Section 6(1)(a) as read with Section 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act No. 47 of 2016.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said that David Omondi Omogo, an employee of the Domestic Taxes Department at KRA allegedly solicited a financial bribe of Sh5 million from Pascal Ovinda, purportedly intended to influence a reduction in tax arrears owed by Infinity Benefits Limited to the taxman, totaling Sh25. 2 million.

Omogo pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyoki.

“He was released on a cash bail of Ksh. 3 million or a bond of KSh. 6 million with one surety of an equivalent amount,” ODPP said.

The Magistrate also ordered that Omogo surrender his passports to the court and refrain from interfering with any witnesses involved in the case.

The case is set for mention on August 8, 2024.

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

