Kenya Airways plane taking off at JKIA/FILE

World

Kenya Airways affected by global IT outage

In response to challenges posed by the outage, Kenya Airways has advised customers to visit their booking offices for assistance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – National carrier Kenya Airways Kenya is among companies affected by the global IT outages that have hit airlines, media and banks.

Kenya airways in a statement admitted that the outage is part of a larger global system disruption, which has severely impacted their ability to process bookings efficiently.

“We are currently experiencing a system outage that has affected our booking system as a result of a global system outage. Customers are advised to expect slower than usual service as we implement our Business Continuity Plan,” it said in a statement.

This approach aims to provide direct support to passengers who may face difficulties in making or modifying their travel arrangements.

Many flights have similarly been grounded, with queues and delays at major airports across the world.

In the UK, railway companies have reported delays and say they’re experiencing “widespread IT issues”.

Major airlines such as Delta and American Airlines have issued a “global ground stop” on all their flights.

Flights that are currently airborne will continue, but no further flights will take off for now.

British broadcaster BBC has also reported that UK based Sky News channel is off air due to the outages.

