Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kotex denies working with Karen Nyamu to supply free tampons to schools

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Sanitary towels manufacturer Kotex Kenya has rejected claims that it is eyeing to ink a partnership deal with Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu terming the allegations as fake.

Through a statement shared on Social media over the Weekend, the politician claimed that her team held a series of meetings with the company to negotiate how it will supply free tampons in schools particularly in slum areas.

“My foundation has had a series of meetings with Kotex Kenya to negotiate a good deal so that we supply free tampons in schools, particularly in our slums and I’m so excited. I will be teaching girls in Nairobi how to use tampons,” Nyamu said.

The company however confirmed Nyamu’s allegation as fake, denying holding any engagements with her team.

“Kotex hereby confirms that no discussions or conversations have taken place with Karen Nyamu. Any assertions regarding a prospective partnership involving Kotex are entirely false,” the company stated.

The company promised not to engage in any political affiliations or endorsements as it continues its unwavering support of women’s advancement across the nation.

This follows insensitive comments made by the politician on pad taxation earlier proposed in the recently withdrawn Finance Bill 2024 in a conversation that sparked debate among Kenyans online.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sudi: I might quit active politics, taking Sabbatical leave

The Kapseret MP said he supports President William Ruto’s move to ban Harambees given the miniature thinking of majority of people that the contributed...

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichung’wah withdraws contentious Land Amendment Bill following stakeholders’ opposition

The Majority Leader who sponsored the Bill which was to be introduced for a second reading wrote to Speaker Moses Wetangula confirming withdrawal of...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer among 2 suspects arrested with Sh2.9mn worth of elephant tusks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – A police officer is among two suspects arrested during a crackdown on illegal trade of elephant tusks in Longonot,...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ruto open to dialogue with Gen Z on X Space

President William Ruto has also defended his administration against accusations of wrongdoing following the deaths of more than 20 people during the recent anti-Finance...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya to incur more debt after Finance Bill 2024 withdrawal – Ruto

The controversial Finance Bill, which had sparked nationwide protests, was withdrawn by the President in response to mounting pressure.

16 hours ago

Kenya

I have no blood on my hands, Ruto says on police brutality during demos

He defended himself during a joint media interview, where he faced questions about his administration’s conduct.

17 hours ago

Top stories

Raila Criticizes High Court’s Approval of KDF to Quell Anti-Budget Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30 – Azimio-One Kenya Coalition Leader Raila Odinga has criticized the High Court’s decision to allow the deployment of Kenya Defence...

1 day ago

Top stories

Gachagua Calls for Patience as President Ruto Engages Stakeholders After Protests

He particularly urged Gen-Zs to cease their protests and intimidation tactics.

1 day ago
Advertisement