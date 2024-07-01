Kotex denies working with Karen Nyamu to supply free tampons to schools

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Sanitary towels manufacturer Kotex Kenya has rejected claims that it is eyeing to ink a partnership deal with Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu terming the allegations as fake.

Through a statement shared on Social media over the Weekend, the politician claimed that her team held a series of meetings with the company to negotiate how it will supply free tampons in schools particularly in slum areas.

“My foundation has had a series of meetings with Kotex Kenya to negotiate a good deal so that we supply free tampons in schools, particularly in our slums and I’m so excited. I will be teaching girls in Nairobi how to use tampons,” Nyamu said.

The company however confirmed Nyamu’s allegation as fake, denying holding any engagements with her team.

“Kotex hereby confirms that no discussions or conversations have taken place with Karen Nyamu. Any assertions regarding a prospective partnership involving Kotex are entirely false,” the company stated.

The company promised not to engage in any political affiliations or endorsements as it continues its unwavering support of women’s advancement across the nation.

This follows insensitive comments made by the politician on pad taxation earlier proposed in the recently withdrawn Finance Bill 2024 in a conversation that sparked debate among Kenyans online.

