Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KNEC headquarters/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

KNEC to Conduct Pilot Study ahead of grade 9 assesment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has announced plans to conduct a pilot study for 2024 Grade 8 and Pre-vocational learners.

This initiative aims to prepare for the upcoming summative assessment at Grade 9, scheduled for next year.

The pilot study will be administered from July 15 through 19 2024.

KNEC’s primary goal is to evaluate the feasibility of the proposed national assessment, as well as to validate the reliability and effectiveness of the test instruments and other critical procedures.

”The purpose of the pilot study is to determine the feasibility of the proposed national assessment and identify the validity and reliability of the test instruments and other critical procedures,” it said in a post on X.

This pilot study, KNEC says, is anchored on its  efforts to ensure that the summative assessment at Grade 9 is both comprehensive and effective.

By identifying potential issues and fine-tuning the assessment tools, KNEC aims to enhance the overall quality and accuracy of the national examinations.

The results of the pilot study will provide valuable insights that will inform the final implementation of the summative assessment in 2025.

The pilot will cover various aspects, including the administration process, test content, and overall logistics, to ensure a smooth and efficient examination experience for all learners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM ready to engage diverse perspectives in talks for peace after cabinet purge

The party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna asserted that it was time to bring the county together through dialogue.

15 mins ago

Kenya

Two Kenyans seek Parliament dissolution over Gender Rule

Parliament has previously struggled to pass the necessary legislation to achieve gender balance.

17 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Justice Majanja to be cremated on Wednesday in line with his wishes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – High Court judge the late Justice David Majanja is set to be cremated on Wednesday next week in line...

31 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints Arandu as Commissioner of Prisons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – President William Ruto has appointed Patrick Mwiti Arandu as the Commissioner of Prisons. Arandu replaces Brigadier (rtd) John Warioba...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bodies wrapped in sacks retrieved near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – Bodies concealed in sacks have been found at Kware dumpsite near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi. Human rights...

2 hours ago

Kenya

JKUAT students protest peer’s mysterious death post-govt protests

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is investigating Omondi's death to determine if police were involved.

3 hours ago

Kenya

IPOA urges Kenyans to report police-involved disappearances

Members of the National Police Service (NPS) face accusations of involvement in unlawful acts, while Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has remained silent...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court upholds mandatory sentence for sexual offences

In its ruling, the apex court faulted the decision by the Court of Appeal

4 hours ago