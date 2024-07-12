KNEC to Conduct Pilot Study ahead of grade 9 assesment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has announced plans to conduct a pilot study for 2024 Grade 8 and Pre-vocational learners.

This initiative aims to prepare for the upcoming summative assessment at Grade 9, scheduled for next year.

The pilot study will be administered from July 15 through 19 2024.

KNEC’s primary goal is to evaluate the feasibility of the proposed national assessment, as well as to validate the reliability and effectiveness of the test instruments and other critical procedures.

”The purpose of the pilot study is to determine the feasibility of the proposed national assessment and identify the validity and reliability of the test instruments and other critical procedures,” it said in a post on X.

This pilot study, KNEC says, is anchored on its efforts to ensure that the summative assessment at Grade 9 is both comprehensive and effective.

By identifying potential issues and fine-tuning the assessment tools, KNEC aims to enhance the overall quality and accuracy of the national examinations.

The results of the pilot study will provide valuable insights that will inform the final implementation of the summative assessment in 2025.

The pilot will cover various aspects, including the administration process, test content, and overall logistics, to ensure a smooth and efficient examination experience for all learners.

