Kisumu ODM youths vow to end protests against govt after 4 cabinet slots assigned to members

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party youths in Kisumu have stated no further demonstrations against the government will not be allowed in the lakeside city.

This is after the ruling party Kenya Kwanza co-opted ODM party officials into the broad-based government formation announced by President William Ruto on Wednesday.

Nyaori Nyang’ says the government must now be allowed to work for the people and any demonstration will make it lose focus.

“We are declaring here in Kisumu, that there shall be no street demonstration to banish the government” he said.

Nyaori says ODM party has not joined the government but has donated to them the four members to make it steer the country into the right direction.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu on Thursday at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground, Nyaori called upon the people of Kisumu to join President Ruto in nation building.

“Let’s stop any kind of demonstration against the government in the lakeside city,” he stated.

Nyaori says demonstrations have slowed down the growth of the economy in Kisumu and the new broad-based government is God sent.

He says the economy of Kisumu lies in hawking, which was affected through the days the demonstrations were taking place, leading to destruction of property, loss of lives and injuries to young people.

He says it is time for Kisumu people to rally behind the new nominees in the Cabinet from the ODM party, and give them support to perform to Kenyans.

Jacob Akatch, a resident of Kisumu, urged the youth to now tone down and allow the newly assembled cabinet to work once Parliament vets and approves them.

Akatch says the country will now enjoy a peaceful atmosphere and told the government to ride on the peace and deliver service delivery to the people.

“The new team that includes, Mbadi, Oparanya, Joho and Wandayi are people of high intellect, let them work for Kenyans without bias,” he said.

Jack Otieno, a hawker in Kisumu says the demonstrations affected his business and hailed the new look government that brought in figures from the Opposition side.

Otieno says he is fully behind the government and will not participate in any demonstration aimed at frustrating the government.

“The only thing we are requesting of President Ruto is to make changes in the Principal Secretary positions to reflect the face of Kenya,” he said.

