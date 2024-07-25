Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu ODM youths vow to end protests against govt after 4 cabinet slots assigned to members

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party youths in Kisumu have stated no further demonstrations against the government will not be allowed in the lakeside city.

This is after the ruling party Kenya Kwanza co-opted ODM party officials into the broad-based government formation announced by President William Ruto on Wednesday.

Nyaori Nyang’ says the government must now be allowed to work for the people and any demonstration will make it lose focus.

“We are declaring here in Kisumu, that there shall be no street demonstration to banish the government” he said.

Nyaori says ODM party has not joined the government but has donated to them the four members to make it steer the country into the right direction.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu on Thursday at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground, Nyaori called upon the people of Kisumu to join President Ruto in nation building.

“Let’s stop any kind of demonstration against the government in the lakeside city,” he stated.

Nyaori says demonstrations have slowed down the growth of the economy in Kisumu and the new broad-based government is God sent.

He says the economy of Kisumu lies in hawking, which was affected through the days the demonstrations were taking place, leading to destruction of property, loss of lives and injuries to young people.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He says it is time for Kisumu people to rally behind the new nominees in the Cabinet from the ODM party, and give them support to perform to Kenyans.

Jacob Akatch, a resident of Kisumu, urged the youth to now tone down and allow the newly assembled cabinet to work once Parliament vets and approves them.

Akatch says the country will now enjoy a peaceful atmosphere and told the government to ride on the peace and deliver service delivery to the people.

“The new team that includes, Mbadi, Oparanya, Joho and Wandayi are people of high intellect, let them work for Kenyans without bias,” he said.

Jack Otieno, a hawker in Kisumu says the demonstrations affected his business and hailed the new look government that brought in figures from the Opposition side.

Otieno says he is fully behind the government and will not participate in any demonstration aimed at frustrating the government.

“The only thing we are requesting of President Ruto is to make changes in the Principal Secretary positions to reflect the face of Kenya,” he said.

About The Author

OJWANG JOE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

National Assembly rejects Senate’s ‘mutilation’ of Corruption Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – The National Assembly has rejected the Senate’s amendments to the Conflict of Interest Bill 2023, accusing Senators of undermining...

24 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court stops Meru MCAs from debating Mwangaza impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The Meru High Court has stopped Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from debating impeachment motion against Governor Kawira Mwangaza,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto names new base, fleet commanders in KDF promotions

Colonel Bernard Markie Oluoch of the Kenya Air Force (KAF) was promoted to the rankof Brigadier and appointed Moi Air Base Commander.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs to conduct approval hearings for CS nominees next week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The National Assembly is slated to commence approval hearing of President William Ruto’s 20 Cabinet nominees next week. According...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Airways diverts flights from JKIA to Mombasa, Kilimanjaro due to poor visibility

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Kenya Airways has diverted flights scheduled to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Mombasa, Kilimanjaro due...

3 hours ago
Sifuna says ODM is not in govt despite Ruto's cabinet picks Sifuna says ODM is not in govt despite Ruto's cabinet picks

Kenya

Sifuna insists ODM not in govt despite Ruto’s cabinet picks

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – Is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in government or not? The question is buzzing in Kenya’s political sphere...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah to contest Ruto’s broad-based Cabinet for being anti-multiparty

Omtatah told news reporters on Wedensday the nominations contravene the Constitution by offending the spirit of multi-partism.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja promises action on criminals infiltrating protests

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja promised Wednesday to ensure the prosecution of all criminals found calpable without fail once the investigation is...

20 hours ago