Kisumu businesses open as anti-government protest fades away

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 16 — Kisumu businesses opened up on Tuesday despite a call for sustained demonstrations with a planned protest against Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s administration.

A poster that went viral last week had called for the occupation of City Hall to demand accountability from the Governor.

However, a group of young people on Monday denounced the occupation saying tthe focus is on the administration of President William Ruto.

George Omondi, who spoke on behalf of the youth, dismissed the planed occupation of Kisumu’s City Hall nobody which houses Governor Nyong’o’s offices.

“Let’s not lose focus, we occupy the streets not City Hall,” said Omondi.

A spot check along major streets however indicated the business community carrying out their activities uninterrupted.

The reopening of businesses came amid indications of a statement by the opposition Azimio Coalition denouncing further protests in the country.

Nairobi’s Kilileswa MCA Robert Alai Tuesday termed further protests unnecessary, labeling those pushing for continued protests “anarchists”. President Ruto should avoid conceding to the demands of the anarchists because what’s is happening will destroy the institutions.



Avoid falling for the blackmail by these confused lots.



No more chaos. It has to end. The country has to stabilise. Kabando, Gitobu and his gang…— Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) July 15, 2024

At Kondele along Kisumu-Kakamega road, the epicenter of every demonstration in the lakeside city, remained peaceful.

Dennis Kizito, a resident of Kondele, said there are no signs of demonstrations.

“It’s almost midday, no signs at all of a protest, Kondele always picks very early in the morning,” he said.

Major supermarkets, that closed during protests in the past, also opened their gates.

A police vehicle, full of officers in anti-riot gear could be seen patrolling the streets.

