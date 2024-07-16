Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu businesses hurriedly closed down after being caught off guard by demonstrators

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Kisumu businesses hurriedly closed down after demonstrators caught them unawares.

Motorcyclists blaring their horns first made rounds within the Central Business District (CBD), sending warnings to businesses that had opened.

Supermarkets, Naivas, Khetias and QuickMart that had opened its doors for their customers hurriedly closed and released their staff.

Earlier in the day, businesses opened up as usual, with indications that youths were divided whether to hold the procession or not.

By close to midday, a group of youths singing patriotic songs walked from the bus terminus into the CBD.

Everyone was looking out for protesters to walk from Kondele, however, that did not happen as for the first time, the demo originated from the terminus.

Police officers watched from a distance as the youths walked into the streets, joined by motorcycle riders.

