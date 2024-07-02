Kindiki warns against more protests on Thursday, Sunday as death toll rises to 41

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has warned against planned protests on Thursday and Sunday, vowing to end the widespread violence that has gripped the nation.

This follows widespread vandalism and looting during Tuesday’s protests that erupted in major cities, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Kisumu leaving at least 2 more people dead.

This raised the death toll so far from anti-Finance Bill protests to 41, according to a tally of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

“The organizers of today’s (Tuesday) orgy of violence in parts of Nairobi, Mombasa, and several other parts of the country are reportedly planning to repeat their anarchic chaos and cruel plunder again on Thursday and Sunday this week, and perhaps much more frequently in the future,” Kindiki stated. Violent protets rocked Kenya in June/July 2024 sparked by the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024.

The protests, initially sparked by public disapproval of the Finance Bill 2024, have led to the loss of more than 40 lives and significant property destruction.

Kindiki has vowed decisive action against those responsible for the anarchy and assured the public that the planners, financiers, and executors of the violence would be held accountable once the ongoing investigation is complete.

“Upon completion of the ongoing evidential analysis, the government assures the public that the planners, executors, and financiers of large-scale arson, violent robberies, and other felonious crimes will be brought to justice,” said CS Kindiki.

He emphasized the government’s resolve to stop criminals from terrorizing the public and harming the nation, despite attempts to politicize crime. “This reign of terror against the people of Kenya and the impunity of dangerous criminal gangs must end at whatever cost,” Kindiki warned.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and his Azimio coalition have accused the government of condoning police brutality and demanded an end to the killings. In Nairobi, police used tear gas to disperse small crowds on Tuesday after youth activists called for new protests following last month’s deadly demonstrations against tax hikes. Anti-government protests rocked Nairobi and major towns in Kenya on July 2, 2024 fueled by the Finance Bill.

Despite President Ruto’s announcement last week that he would not sign the controversial Finance Bill into law, activists have continued their campaign against his administration. Many demonstrators waved placards with the hashtag #RutoMustGo, demanding a complete overhaul of the government.

Kindiki praised the police for their professional and restrained handling of the highly provocative situations during the riots. He commended law enforcement officers for their continued efforts to prevent crime and protect the lives and property of Kenyans. He also assured the public that any instances of unlawful conduct by law enforcement officers would be investigated and addressed appropriately.

“Security agencies remain alert to intercept and thwart harm to the public and attempts to attack critical infrastructure and the emblems of our sovereignty,” Kindiki stated.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) reported on Monday that 39 people had been killed and 361 injured during two weeks of demonstrations, condemning the police’s use of force as “excessive and disproportionate.”

Protests turned violent in most towns, except Kisumu, with many businesses looted or vandalized. President Ruto has appealed for an end to the protests, expressing his willingness to engage in dialogue with the youth to find a lasting solution. “I am ready to speak to the Gen Zs in their own space to hear them and find a solution for the country,” he said Sunday. President Ruto during a joint media interview with digital writers at State House, Nairobi.

Protesters stormed Parliament after MPs voted for the Finance Bill 2024, ransacking the complex in central Nairobi, setting parts of it ablaze, while police fired live bullets at protesters.

In a television interview on Sunday, Ruto acknowledged the loss of lives but defended his decision to call in the armed forces to address the unrest, insisting he did not have “blood on my hands.” Despite his offer to engage with young Kenyans about their grievances, activists have vowed to continue protesting, with leaflets on social media calling for more action this week.

One leaflet, using the hashtag “RutoMustGo,” declared both Tuesday and Thursday public holidays for an “Occupy Everywhere” movement, urging all Kenyans to stage sit-down protests on major roads.

The KNCHR reported on Monday that, in addition to the dead and injured, there had been 32 cases of “enforced or involuntary disappearances” and 627 arrests of protesters. “The Commission continues to condemn in the strongest terms possible the unwarranted violence and force inflicted on protesters, medical personnel, lawyers, journalists, and on safe spaces such as churches, medical emergency centres, and ambulances,” the KNCHR stated.

