Kenya’s tourism sector thrives despite protests; high bookings recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 3 – Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua has confirmed that the sector is experiencing high bookings despite sustained protests across the country sparked by budget proposals.

Mutua said the new bookings have been on the rise, with only a few postponements primarily for events.

He emphasized that the sector remains stable and ready for the peak season, assuring that the government will implement measures and policies to enhance safety and security to foster growth.

“According to information gathered from our stakeholders, our upward trends may have been slightly slowed down, but we are fortunate not to have seen a significant dent or cancellations due to the current situation,” he stated.

The protests, which have significantly disrupted various parts of the country, were initially sparked by public disapproval of the Finance Bill 2024. More than 40 people had been killed by July 3, 2024.

The bill proposed tax increases that many Kenyans deemed burdensome.

Despite President William Ruto’s decision to withdraw the bill and send it back to Parliament, the demonstrations have continued, leading to clashes between protesters and security forces. These events have raised concerns about the potential impact on the tourism sector, a vital part of Kenya’s economy.

Mutua warned that the youth-led demonstrations could negatively impact the sector, leading to a reduction in national earnings and job losses, particularly affecting graduates aiming to join the tourism and wildlife sectors.

“The Tourism and Wildlife Sector is one of the largest employers in our country, with 80 percent of the employees being youth. Disturbances in the sector lead to job losses and halt new employment opportunities,” he said.

In 2023, the tourism sector contributed Sh.353 billion to the country’s economy, with ambitions to generate Sh.700 billion annually moving forward. The sector also aims to attract 3 million visitors this year, up from the 2 million visitors recorded at the end of 2023.

“Our projection is to reach 3 million visitors by the end of 2024 and 5 million visitors in the next 2 to 3 years. The increase in numbers means more revenue for the country, numerous new jobs, especially for our youths, and business growth,” added Mutua.

