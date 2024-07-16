Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans in the US to demand accountability from govt, IMF over protest killings

The demonstrations slotted for Saturday will also demand for answers regarding arbitrary disappearances in the wake of the youth-led protests

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Kenyans residing in America are set to stage a protest at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters to demand for accountability over the death of Kenyans killed in the wake of what they have termed IMF-backed austerity measures.

The demonstrations to take place on Saturday will also demand for answers regarding arbitrary disappearances in the wake of the youth-led anti government demonstrations.

”We demand that the IMF take full responsibility for the deaths of the youth opposing their neocolonial programs of debt entrapment. These measures have exacerbated economic hardships and pushed many Kenyans to the brink. Furthermore, the excessive use of force against peaceful demonstrators reflects a callous disregard for human rights and democratic freedom by the IMF and Ruto axis,” read a statement by Kenyans in Diaspora in part.

According to the Diaspora community, IMF has remained silent throughout the unrest in Kenya despite its measures being the bone of contention.

The IMF had in May predicted unrest in the face of the passage of the controversial Finance Bill, urging President William Ruto to be firm with the measures.

The head of state would however decline to sign the bill into law following the protests that led to at least 41 people dead with several others left nursing different degrees of injuries.





