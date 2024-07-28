Kenyans Have Until August 1 to Submit Views on Sh346 Billion Budget Cut Proposal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 28 – The National Assembly has called on the public to submit their views and memoranda on the Division of Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Samuel Njoroge, Clerk of the National Assembly, announced that submissions can be emailed or hand-delivered to Parliament, with the deadline set for Thursday, August 1.

The Bill, introduced by Ndindi Nyoro, Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, addresses a significant reduction in national revenues for the Financial Year 2024/25, amounting to 346 billion Shillings. This includes a 326 billion Shilling decrease in allocation to the National Government and a 20 billion Shilling reduction for County Governments.

Additionally, the Bill proposes an allocation of 7.8 billion Shillings to the Equalization Fund, representing 0.5 percent of the most recent audited revenue, as approved by the National Assembly. The public’s input is sought to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive approach to the changes in revenue distribution.

About The Author