Kenyan for the first time elected to lead Africa’s Meetings and Conventions Association

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18-Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) Chief Executive Officer James Mwaura has been elected Chairperson of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) –African Chapter for a two-year term following a competitive process.

ICCA is an international body which represents the world’s leading suppliers in handling, transporting and accommodating international meetings and events. It comprises of 1,100-member companies and organizations across the world.

This is the first time Kenya has won the position in the body which specializes in the international association’s meetings sector in 100 countries.

Kenya will gain greatly from this position through the strategic influence Mwaura will have in hosting of rotational conferences.

The African chapter has about 50 members and plays a pivotal role in developing and growing the local meetings and events industry and enhancing the global competitiveness of the continent.

Mwaura will now work with his colleagues in the ICCA Africa chapter to position Africa as a prime business conferencing destination and showcase the potential of the continent to host big events.

Africa has a great deal of potential in the meetings and conference business and his efforts will be dedicated in helping Chapter members exploit this potential to increase the number of meetings that Africa hosts.

Commenting on his new role, Mwaura said he will use the influential post to further position Kenya as an attractive destination for conference tourism also known as Meetings, Incentives, Travel, Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) Tourism.

“Key will be to showcase Kenya and the continent’s capabilities to host large conferences and events. Africa is ready to do business with the world. With the right in-country partnerships, member countries are able to host major events and as ICCA Africa Chapter, we will work to ensure we raise this profile,” said Mwaura

Mwaura further commits to deliver on his promises to grow the Chapter.

“I will push for strategic Chapter involvement that provide valuable business and learning opportunities for Africa, develop initiatives that foster greater participation and networking among Africa Chapter members as well as mobilize new members to the chapter, “he said.

The post will enable Kenya gain access to valuable industry data, research, and insights that can inform the country’s MICE strategic decisions.

It will also give the country increased global visibility and recognition through strategic business speaking opportunities in international ICCA forums.

Mwaura further commits to leverage on the position to influence the growth and development of Kenya’s meetings and conventions industry on a global scale.

“Kenya will possess the potential to successfully secure leads for conventions to be held within the country” he said.

Further, the position will give Kenya an upper hand in collaborating with teams of experienced professionals and support from ICCA’s resources and infrastructure.

Some of the objectives of the African Chapter as the voice of Africa in the global meetings world include increasing Africa’s market share of the global meetings industry, extracting more business between countries on the continent, growing & nurturing the people within the industry .

