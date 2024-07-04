Kenya Power says 2mn pre-paid meters already updated

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Kenya Power says a total of 2 million prepaid (token) meters have been updated in the last three weeks since the rollout of the ‘Update Token Meter Yako Campaign’

It targets 7.4 million prepaid meters.

Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror, expressed optimism that all prepaid customers will have updated their meters by the August 31 deadline.

“the numbers are encouraging and we are happy to announce that our customers have taken the call to update their meters seriously, we are almost at 30% of the targeted meters and we are optimistic that all our prepaid customers will have updated their meters by 31st august deadline,” he said.

The campaign is part of an ongoing global exercise that targets all prepaid meters that use the Standard Transfer Specification (STS), a universal method to transfer tokens to prepaid meters that ensures the security of generated tokens.

Sorir stated that to ensure the process is successful, the company has adopted a phased approach where prepaid meters are scheduled for an update in butches.

“This will ensure that the prepaid system is not overloaded with customer requests for the updated codes. We encourage all customers to update their meters once they receive the codes,” he said.

He added that the update will not impact existing tokens that are already loaded into the meter.

However, customers are advised to load any unutilized tokens before updating their meters since failure to do so will render them invalid.

