With a poor drainage system, the city soon gets engulfed in flood waters every time it rains. Photo/ FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Met warns of heavy rainfall in several parts of the country

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in several parts of the country from today until Sunday.

In a statement, the department noted that as the country approaches the weekend, the intense rains that have been falling in various parts of the country will continue.

The department stated that some parts of the regions will receive moderate or heavy amounts of rainfall while others parts of the county will experience no rainfall.

“Rainfall is expected over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley and the Coast. Intermittent cool and cloudy conditions are expected over some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands and the Rift Valley,” it stated.

It further indicated that some parts of the country like Kitui, Isiolo, Mwingi, Makueni, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, Machakos will experience sunny conditions.

The counties that will experience moderate or heavy rains for the next five days are Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, West Pokot, Kisumu, Siaya, Nakuru, Nandi, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nyamira, Kisii, Migori, Lamu,Kwale, Homabay, Mombasa, Tana River,and Kilifi

The department has however cautioned the citizens to stay prepared for any weather changes.

The forecast showed that Lake Victoria Basin, Central Rift Valley, and parts of Highlands East will experience a high daytime temperature of over 30°C and moderate temperature of 25-30°C.Low night-time temperatures of less than 10°C are to be experienced in some parts of Highlands East and North Rift Valley.

Mercy Sowek

