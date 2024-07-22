Kenya Kwanza MCAs call for end to anti-government protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – A section of Members of County Assembles (MCA) allied to Kenya Kwanza have backed President William Ruto’s decision to end the ongoing National wide demonstrations led by the Gen Z.

Instead, they have called on the youth to give President Ruto enough time to appoint a new Cabinet.

They further claimed that some of the demands made by the youth are unlawful and demanded an end to violence that has resulted in fatalities and destruction of property.

“Kenya is a democracy in high standing and it has no place for criminal and unconstitutional change of government. No one has the monopoly of violence and supporters of the government can also opt to mobilise and come out into the streets to defend it. This would only lead to escalation of the situation,” they stated.

According to the MCAs, Kenyans will have another chance to choose a new administration in 2027 if they believe the current Kenya Kwanza regime is not doing enough to serve their needs.

The Members of the County Assemblies have argued that the youth-led protests against the government have been infiltrated by criminals in recent days forcing business owners to take the law into their own hands in efforts of protecting their businesses from the goons.

“It is important to point out that the lawlessness that is being deliberately perpetuated has begun taking a toll on innocent Kenyans who have been caught in the crosshairs of the confrontations between unruly mobs and the police. Many Kenyans have resolved that enough is enough and are beginning to take the law into their hands,” they said.

The county assemblies’ call for a halt to the violence seen during the protests coincides with the youths’ commitment to resume their protests planned for Tuesday July 23 2024.

About The Author