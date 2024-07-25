Kenya Airways diverts flights from JKIA to Mombasa, Kilimanjaro due to poor visibility

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Kenya Airways has diverted flights scheduled to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Mombasa, Kilimanjaro due to poor visibility.

According to the national carrier, this was caused by adverse weather conditions currently being experienced.

In a statement, it pointed out that as a result, some delays in departures and arrivals will be experienced in Nairobi.

“We understand that this may cause inconvenience but please be assured that we have taken all the necessary safety measures and the well-being of our crew and customers are our number one priority.”

