Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KEMSA Chairman Irungu Nyakera. /FILE

Capital Health

KEMSA Endorses Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa for Health Cabinet Secretary

Mlongo is among 11 Cabinet Secretary nominees announced by President William Ruto on Friday, a week after dismissing his entire Cabinet.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 20 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has endorsed the nomination of Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa for the position of Cabinet Secretary for Health.

Mlongo is among 11 Cabinet Secretary nominees announced by President William Ruto on Friday, a week after dismissing his entire Cabinet.

Six of them were re-appointed back among them Kithure Kindiki (interior), Aden Duale (Defence), Davis Chirchir (Transport), Alice Wahome (Lands), Soipan Tuya (Environment) and Rebecca Miano who was poised to be the first woman Attorney General in Kenya.

 “We look forward to working with Dr Deborah Mlongo to achieve our organisational mandate of providing cost-effective supply chain solutions as the backbone of healthcare services in Kenya through last-mile delivery to more than 15,000 health facilities countrywide,” Nyakera said in a statement.

The Health docket was previously held by Susan Nakhumicha who was among those dismissed.

On Saturday, KEMSA board chairman Irungu Nyakera said Barasa is well suited for the post citing her more than 15 years of experience as a medical doctor.

Nyakera highlighted Dr. Barasa’s proven leadership skills and goal-oriented approach, emphasizing her dedication to offering comprehensive and quality care through consultancy, leadership, and capacity building. “She has taken on Kenya’s critical assignments in the health sector, including addressing outbreak-prone infections,” Nyakera said.

He further noted that KEMSA looks forward to working with Barasa to achieve the organization’s mandate of providing cost-effective supply chain solutions as the backbone of healthcare services in Kenya, ensuring last-mile delivery to more than 15,000 health facilities nationwide.

“KEMSA is vital in procuring, warehousing, and distributing health commodities to public health facilities and programmes in support of the achievement of Universal Health Coverage,” Nyakera added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dr. Barasa, an infectious disease expert with over 18 years of experience in the healthcare industry, is also an Internal Medicine physician and infectious disease expert at the World Health Organization. She has been instrumental in establishing sustainable programmes in Eastern and Southern Africa, supporting member states in developing and implementing national action plans, and offering technical guidance on global policies and guidelines.

In welcoming her nomination, Nyakera reaffirmed KEMSA’s commitment to working with Dr. Barasa to support the government’s health initiatives and ensure the efficient delivery of health services across Kenya.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kilifi County receives 1 million treated Mosquito Nets through KEMSA’s last-mile distribution under the Global Fund initiative

The program aims to distribute 15.3 million nets across 22 counties to mitigate the impact of malaria, a leading cause of morbidity and mortality...

July 10, 2024

Capital Health

KEMSA named Africa’s most outstanding medical supplier as CEO Mulwa bags top award

KEMSA Board Chairperson Irungu Nyakera welcomed the award as a demonstration of the authority's commitment to enhance service delivery.

February 9, 2024

Top stories

KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa Bags Top African Governance Award 2024

The accolade, bestowed by the Business Executive, is a testament to Dr. Mulwa’s exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing governance standards on the African...

January 12, 2024

Top stories

KEMSA Allocated Kshs.2 Billion by National Assembly in Supplementary Budget

This is in fulfillment of President William Ruto's pledge to strengthen KEMSA, to enable it effectively provide essential medical supplies, to realise the Kenya...

November 22, 2023

Capital Health

How KEMSA’s new iLMIS procurement system is revolutionizing the Healthcare Supply Chains

Andrew Mulwa, the CEO of Kemsa, has heralded this innovative system as a potential game-changer, offering a transformative shift that promises operational excellence for...

November 8, 2023

Capital Health

Cabinet orders KEMSA to prioritize Kenyan-made medicines over imports

In a Cabinet dispatch released on Monday, the country's apex policy organ stated the action will support the local manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

October 10, 2023

Top stories

Nairobi, Homa Bay top counties in KEMSA’s bad books

MOMBASA, Kenya Sep 15 – Nairobi and Homa Bay counties are leading with the highest debts owed to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA)....

September 15, 2023

World

KEMSA Chairman Nyakera: We are changing for good

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) which dominated news headlines over scandals, is transforming for the better. The new...

September 14, 2023