Karua dismisses calls for proposed multi-sectoral national dialogue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – NARC-Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has dismissed President William Ruto’s and Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s proposal for a multi-sectoral national dialogue.

In a statement on her X account, Karua termed the proposed talks as a “trap” and warned that the process could be hijacked by the political class out to benefit from the call for reforms by the GenZ.”

“I agree with those who say Action Now on the clear and attainable demands of the GenZ to enhance accountability and make the state work for the masses rather than for a handful elites,” Karua said.

She added that the proposed dialogue could only be meaningful if the players have good faith and are guided by the best interests of the people.

Her remarks come after President William Ruto announced a six-day multi-sectoral convention which will kick off on Monday.

The President said the proposed National Multisectoral Forum, aimed at addressing issues raised in recent GenZ protests, will encompass 150 members, 50 of them youth, while 100 will be drawn from religious institutions, civil society, professional organisations and political parties, among other stakeholders.

President Ruto said participants in the forum will bear their own costs in line with the government’s policy of austerity.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is also the leader of the opposition, said leaders have agreed that dialogue is the way forward out of the current situation the country is in.

“We have agreed to give the people an opportunity to be heard and to articulate the grievances that are ailing our country so that a lasting solution can be found,” he said.

