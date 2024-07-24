Connect with us

Acting Police IG Douglas Kanja/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja promises action on criminals infiltrating protests

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja promised Wednesday to ensure the prosecution of all criminals found calpable without fail once the investigation is complete.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — The National Police Service (NPS) has promised an investigation into criminal elements who infiltrated Tuesday’s anti-government protests across the country.

The statement follows incidents of violence and vandalism in Nairobi CBD, including Kimathi Street, Archives, North Airport Road, Pipeline area, Roysambu, and Kakamega Town.

Kanja said preliminary investigations linked criminal elements skirmishes in parts of the country.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that some goons, disguising themselves as protestors, were hired from elsewhere to cause chaos in some of the affected areas where looting and destruction of property occurred,” Kanja said.

“We assure the public that the ongoing investigations into these and related matters will be speedy and thorough, and those found culpable will face the full force of the law.”

Kanja’s statement came shortly after President William Ruto expressed regret over the loss of lives and injuries.

In his address to the nation Wednesday, Ruto commited to esnure those responsible for the loss of lives and property face justice.

Ruto urged national security institutions to exercise their mandate of protecting the country against internal and external threats, safeguarding the lives and property of Kenyans, as well as other national interests.

“Consequently, I call on the National Police Service to use its mandate responsibly, professionally, effectively, and in full compliance with the Constitution, with a view to promoting the national objectives of Articles 238, 239, and 244,” he said.

Commenting on instances of police excesses, the President said relevant bodies must handle breaches and violations by police officers expeditiously through due process, to provide Kenyans with a police service that upholds the highest standards of integrity.

In this article:
