NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja denies banning protests after court order, insists on clearance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 — The Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has denied banning protests in Nairobi saying his directive was to alert the public of potential threats from the demonstrations.

In a statement on Friday, Kanja contended that the nature of any public demonstrations is dynamic, and intelligence about everyone’s safety and security is evolving.

The police chief said the service will continue guiding the protestors who notify respective jurisdictions of intended demonstrations and give guidelines to the public.

He noted the law requires the demonstrators to inform the police of the route they intend to hold the march and they need to inform the police early in advance.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation in adhering to the advisory and refraining from holding demonstrations within the Central Business District and surrounding areas. It is important to clarify that we have not banned public demonstrations,” Kanja said.

Kanja’s clarification came in response to the High Court order suspending the police ban on protests within Nairobi’s Central Business District and its surrounding areas.

The order followed a petition by Katiba Institute contesting the constitutionality of Kanja’s directive.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued the directions on Thursday, July 18, following an urgent application contesting an order by Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

Court reversal

He also ordered the Acting Inspector General of Police to circulate the order reversing the protest ban by Friday, July 19, and file evidence of the same alongside responses to the application.

“Pending the inter-parties hearing of the Application dated 18/07/2024, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the Inspector-General of Police and all other persons serving within the National Police Service, or acting in support of the National Police Service in the discharge of its law enforcement functions, from applying or enforcing the Inspector-General of Police’s impugned decision dated 17/07/2024,” the judge ordered.

Kanja had declared a ban on protests in a statement on Wednesday, Jul 17, citing the lack of a clear leader in the Gen Z-led protests, a situation he said had hampered police efforts to “enforce safety protocols”.

Kanja had cited intelligence reports which he said indicated organized criminal groups were planning to exploit ongoing protests to carry out attacks and loot.

“We therefore appeal to all members of the public to remain vigilant in crowded areas and to support our collective safety and security by sharing any information that may aid the Police in crime detection and prevention,” Kanja said.

While certifying the suit urgent, Justice Mwamuye directed the State to file its response by Tuesday, July 23, ahead of further directions on July 29.

The court directed the petitioners and applicants to serve the application to the Police Service by the close of business on Thursday, July 18.

